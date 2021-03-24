Gov. Pritzker signs 4 bills to make Illinois more equitable for minorities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed four bills Tuesday aimed at making the economy in Illinois more equitable.
The governor said these bills mark significant progress in closing racial inequities. The bills keep employers from discriminating based on a person’s criminal record, work to stop predatory lending from banks, increase access to public housing, and expand businesses eligible for state contracts.
The governor was joined by members of the Legislative Black Caucus to sign the bills in Springfield.