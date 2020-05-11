Gov. Pritzker tests negative for coronavirus after asymptomatic staffer tests positive

CHICAGO- Illinois Gov. J.B. Prtizker’s staff is working from home during an isolation period after one of his senior staffers tested positive for coronavirus.

The staff member was asymptomatic and tested positive late last week. The staff member was in close contact with Pritzker and other staff members.

Gov. Pritzker and other staff reporting to the office tested negative. The governor was tested again Sunday and has tested negative.

About 20 staff members have been reporting in person to a Chicago office during the crisis. Staff members have followed Illinois Department of Public Health protocols during that time.

The Chicago office will undergo deep cleaning. The governor and his staff will return when IDPH deems appropriate.