Gov. Pritzker expected to issue ‘shelter in place’ order for Illinois beginning Saturday, Chicago Tribune reports

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to order all Illinois residents to “shelter in place” beginning Saturday, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The basics of a “shelter-in-place” order during the coronavirus pandemic are fairly clear: Stay at home. Like other states, the order will mean residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs. All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well.

That order, though, has plenty of exemptions for “essential” activities. And it is far from the shelter-in-place of acute emergencies, like for active shootings or tornadoes.

As cities, states and the federal government take increasingly aggressive moves to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the precise details of a shelter-in-place order and its many exceptions for “essential” activities may soon become familiar to millions of Americans across the country.

