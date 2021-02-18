Gov. Pritzker tours Belleville mass vaccination site

BELLVILLE, Ill.– Gov. JB Pritzker toured the St Clair County mass vaccination site this afternoon in Belleville. The location is at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center.

The Illinois National Guard is helping with the mass vaccination site. Gov. Pritzker said there are four teams at the fair grounds and two helping at the East Side Health Department in East St. Louis.

The Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center has administered 10,000 doses since opening on February 1.

Illinois is expecting 500,000 COVID vaccine doses next week. Gov. Pritzker says the state has administered the fifth most doses overall in the nation. Illinois has the sixth largest population in country.

St. Clair County will begin making vaccination appointments for those 65 years and older as well as frontline essential workers.

The County said Illinois is scheduled to move to Phase 1b Part 2 Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, as the vaccine supply lasts.