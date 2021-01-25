Gov. Pritzker tours vaccination site in Chicago; more to open across Illinois

CHICAGO– Gov. Pritzker took a tour of the Tinley Park Convention Center vaccination site this morning. It is the seventh vaccination site top open in Cook County and Gov. Pritzker said work is underway to open similar sites across the state.

St. Clair County is working with the Illinois National Guard to create a mass vaccination site in the Metro East. No word on a specific location yet.

Gov. Pritzker said 25 more mass vaccination sites would open in the coming weeks.

He said as more vaccine becomes available from the federal government the additional sites would open. He said those sites would build on existing community vaccination efforts by local health departments.

Gov. Pritzker said 120,000 first doses would be arriving outside of Chicago this week. However, there are 3.2 million people in Illinois that qualify for the vaccine in Phase 1B.

Illinois is encouraging people that want to know more about vaccination eligibility and vaccination sites to visit the state’s coronavirus response website.