Gov. Pritzker touts criminal justice and police reform bill in Metro East

EAST ST. LOUIS– Gov. Pritzker is joining Metro East officials and lawmakers to highlight a monumental criminal justice and police reform plan.

Gov. Pritzker says all Illinois will live in a safer and more just state with this law on the book.

He signed the historic criminal justice reform bill last month that would end cash bail statewide by 2023.

The legislation was authored by the Black Caucus and also acts to require police body cameras by 2025 and expand police training and instances in which officers can be stripped of certification.

The bill also expands new procedures for no-knock warrants and offers suspects who are arrested three phone calls instead of one.

Police unions and other law enforcement organizations have urged Pritzker to veto the bill, saying it would give crime suspects more advantages than police.