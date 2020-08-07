Gov. Pritzker will appear in court next Friday in relation to his executive order power

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A Clay County judge has ordered Governor JB Pritzker to appear in court Friday, August 14.

The order is in response to a contempt motion filed by State Representative Darren Bailey on Wednesday.

Bailey claims the governor does not have the power to continue issuing executive orders in response to the pandemic.

On July 2, the judge ruled the governor’s 30-day emergency powers expired on April 8.

The judge says he wants Pritzker to explain why he should not be held in indirect civil contempt for ignoring his order.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News