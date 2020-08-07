Gov. Pritzker will appear in court next Friday in relation to his executive order power

ST. LOUIS – A Clay County judge has ordered Governor JB Pritzker to appear in court Friday, August 14.

The order is in response to a contempt motion filed by State Representative Darren Bailey on Wednesday.

Bailey claims the governor does not have the power to continue issuing executive orders in response to the pandemic.

On July 2, the judge ruled the governor’s 30-day emergency powers expired on April 8.

The judge says he wants Pritzker to explain why he should not be held in indirect civil contempt for ignoring his order.