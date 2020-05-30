Governor Dewine activating National Guard to assist with ongoing protests in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine has activated the National Guard to assist law enforcement in Columbus as protests over the death of George Floyd continue to escalate.

He shared the update during a press conference on Saturday where he was joined by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Police Chief Thomas Quinlan and General John Harris of the Ohio National Guard.

“The majority of demonstrators want simply to be heard, and we welcome the voices of the individuals who are focusing attention on the tragic death of George Floyd and on other injustices,” said Gov. DeWine. “But, sadly, these voices calling for justice and change are being drowned out by a smaller group of violent individuals who threaten the safety of the citizens of our community. Acts of violence will not be accepted nor tolerated. This violence must stop.”

I am now calling to service the @OHNationalGuard to help protect the citizens of Ohio. Further, at the request of @MayorGinther and the @ChiefQuinlan, I am ordering the @OSHP to also help enforce the criminal laws in Columbus. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 30, 2020

Protesters in Columbus, as well as nationwide, are speaking out against police brutality after George Floyd, 46, died while in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

He was on the ground in handcuffs when officer Derek Chauvin was recorded on camera digging his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

Peaceful protests in Columbus turned violent Thursday night and continued again on Friday, prompting police to declare a state of emergency in downtown. The Ohio Statehouse and several businesses were vandalized.

Milestone 229 also heavily damaged tonight. Now two nights in a row several local businesses have been damaged as #GeorgeFloyd protests happen here in Columbus. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/7x227irdkZ — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 30, 2020

Windows of buildings all over downtown boarded up it being boarded up. Unclear how many have been hit and how many are out of precaution. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/TowWqPu2m8 — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 30, 2020

U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Betty of Ohio and a Columbus council member were reportedly pepper sprayed by police while taking part in the protests.

Mayor Andrew Ginther responding to another night of protests, saying “Continue to hold me and other elected officials accountable for battling racism and discrimination. Vandalism and fires, however, destroy our community.” @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/iaNLwPVpKa — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) May 30, 2020

Governor DeWine also announced that the Ohio State Highway Patrol will assist with enforcing criminal laws within city limits. A curfew goes into effect Saturday night from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Columbus city wide curfew implemented from 10 p.m to 6 a.m. Mayor Andrew Ginther says “we are at a point where we can no longer tell the difference between who is protesting for change, and who only has chaos and destruction in mind.” @OHFCSO pic.twitter.com/67360EA8Da — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) May 30, 2020

