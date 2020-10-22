Governor Mike Parson allocates $5 million to six Missouri food banks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson announced he will be allocating $5 million in the CARES Act funding to Missouri’s six regional food banks. This is to help citizens who continue to rely on food assistance.

The six food banks serve the needs of more than 1,000 food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, and other meal sites across the state.

Governor Parson said in a statement that, “Protecting the health and well-being of Missourians is a key component of our Show Me Strong Recovery Plan. This additional funding for food banks will help ensure continued access to good nutrition for Missouri’s vulnerable citizens during these challenging times.”



In a Facebook post Parson broke down the money distribution as follows:

$1,462,145 – St. Louis Area Foodbank

$990,413 – Harvesters – The Community Food Network

$925,073 – Ozarks Food Harvest

$708,263 – The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri

$504,818 – SEMO Food Bank

$359,288 – Second Harvest Community Food Bank

$50,000 – Feeding Missouri (For training, technical assistance, & reporting)