Governor Mike Parson honors 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson honored a Missouri Teacher for his creative ways of virtually teaching during the pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Parson recognized 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year Darrion Cockrell, known as “Mr. DC.”

Cockrell is a physical education teacher at Lindbergh Schools’ Crestwood Elementary School and was “selected by a committee of his peers and education partners across the state.”

Parson says Cockrell created fun, instructional, and high-energy videos from his basement to help students stay motivated and active during remote learning.

Cockrell also provided five to thirty-minute exercise sessions for his students where he shared inspiring messages and provided opportunities for families to work out together.

Latest headlines: