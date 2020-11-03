Governor Parson holds results watch party at Springfield Bass Pro Shop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Incumbent Republican Governor Mike Parson is holding a watch party of tonight’s Missouri Governor’s race results at the world-famous Bass Pro Shop in Springfield, Missouri.
Parson laid low today. He spent time with family and friends relaxing after a grueling campaign battle with his challenger State Auditor Nicole Galloway.
His team says they are confident they will be celebrating a Parson victory Tuesday night and continuing to do the work that Parson’s team says has Missouri moving in the right direction.
FOX 2 will continue to bring updates on the temperature of the watch party throughout the night.
