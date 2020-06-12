Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 860 deaths/ 15,390 cases IL: 6,185 deaths/ 130,603 cases.

Governor Parson launches new Economic Recovery Dashboard

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson has launched a new Economic Recovery Dashboard to assist in tracking the state’s economic recovery.

A news release from the Missouri Department of Economic Development said the dashboard “tracks metrics across multiple categories impacting businesses, communities and citizens.”

The release said they are seeing early signs of economic recovery as unemployment claims have dropped from 440,234 to just over 350,490.

“Data driven decision making is a core value of our department and it is crucial that other leaders use this data to revitalize our economy and get Missourians back to work,” Director for Economic Development Rob Dixon said.

You can get to the Show Me Strong Economic Recovery Dashboard at https://showmestrong.mo.gov/dashboard/.

