Governor Parson Requests Federal Major Disaster Declaration for in Response to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is requesting President Donald Trump approve a major disaster declaration for the state. The governor’s office sent a press release today stating the declaration will provide federal assistance for state and local COVID- 19 pandemic and emergency response efforts.

Governor Parson said the pandemic is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the state and local governments. Parson declared a state of emergency on March 13th.

In the statement released today, Parson said, “although it is continuing to develop, it’s already clear the COVID-19 pandemic will have a more sweeping impact on the entire state of Missouri than any other previous disaster that has affected our citizens.”

Governor Parson requested FEMA’s help for a Disaster Unemployment Assistance program and Crisis Counseling program. Parson also requested FEMA's Public Assistance Program to assist local governments and certain nonprofit agencies with emergency response expenses, including those of first responders, in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also requested that FEMA assist with debris removal expenses if needed for the removal and disposal of bio-hazard and other contaminated materials as a result of the pandemic response.

On March 13, Governor Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri and activated the State Emer