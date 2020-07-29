Governor Parson to meet with St. Louis area school districts to talk about reopening amid pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Students will be headed back to school in Missouri this fall. Governor Mike Parson will be in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon to discuss the re-opening of schools during the pandemic.

The governor will hold a meeting at Jennings High School today. This is one of the few stops Parson will make during his state-wide tour of schools.

Tuesday he met with leaders at Capitol City High School in Jefferson City.

Many districts in the St. Louis area have already announced plans for the start of the school year.