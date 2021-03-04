Governor Parson visits St. Louis area Pfizer facility and vaccination sites today

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will visit the St. Louis metro area’s Pfizer facility and vaccination sites Thursday.

He’s expected to visit the Pfizer facility in Chesterfield Thursday morning which is a location that could serve as a vaccination clinic. While in the St. Louis area Parson will visit a few sponsored vaccination clinics hosted by different organizations.

On March 15 more than 500,000 more Missouri residents will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. People in the next category include teachers, grocery store workers, energy employees, and bus drivers.

The Leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Dr. Alex Garza said though this group will be eligible they might not be getting their shots right away due to a backlog of other high-priority Missourians having not yet gotten their vaccination. There are still thousands of eliglble residents who have not received their shot.

The Post-Dispatch reported that Wednesday Missouri reported almost 900,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine. This puts Missouri in 45th place in comparison to other states.

“We’re making some significant progress with vaccinations and hospitalizations but we’re still not finished with the pandemic,” Garza said. “We are looking forward to the day when we will have a supply that meets demand and that’s just a few months from now. So, you can say that the end of the pandemic is in sight but we still have a ways to go.”