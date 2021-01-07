Governor Pritzker calls for President Trump’s impeachment and removal from office

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Hours after excoriating President Donald Trump for inciting a violent coup attempt, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says the president “must be impeached and removed from office immediately.”

In a statement released late Wednesday afternoon, Pritzker, said the violent protest at the U.S. Capitol “is the natural conclusion of Donald Trump’s efforts to unleash the forces of hate and divide our nation. It must end,” adding that two weeks (until the inauguration of Joe Biden as the next President) “is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence.”