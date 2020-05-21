Governor Pritzker easing several restrictions; Phase 3 to begin May 29

ALTON, Ill. – Illinois Governor Pritzker is easing some restrictions for the areas around the state that are deemed safe. Phase 3 and these new restrictions are scheduled to begin Friday, May 29.

A big takeaway from the Phase 3 modifications is allowing restaurants and bars to reopen for outdoor seating. Tables must be six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks, and distancing measures for staff must continue to be followed, and other precautions and guidance will be issued.

All state parks will also reopen on May 29. Illinois will permit the re-opening of indoor and outdoor tennis facilities with Illinois Department of Public Health safety precautions and capacity limits.

For golf, in Phase 3, courses can allow foursomes out on the same tee times. Carts will also be permitted with one person per cart, or one immediate household per cart. With the new ten-person gathering limit for all activities in Phase 3, boating or camping with up to ten people will be permitted.

Health clubs, gyms, and fitness studios can provide one-on-one personal training in indoor facilities and outdoor fitness classes of up to ten people in Phase 3. Personal care services, like nail salons, tattoo shops, hair braiders, spas, and barbershops, can open with IDPH safety precautions and capacity limits.

And all retail stores can open their doors to in-person shopping with safety precautions and capacity limits in place.

All of these changes are set to take place on Friday, May 29.