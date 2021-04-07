Governor tells FOX News hosts that Missouri isn’t getting vaccine passports

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson says he won’t require what are known as vaccine passports in Missouri. But, he told reporters last week that he’s OK with private companies adopting them.

Parson expanded on those points this morning in an interview on FOX News. He appeared during an interview on the top-rated show FOX and Friends.

“We’re never going to do that in the state of Missouri. We’re never going to have a mandate or vaccine passport. If people want to carry a card, that’s fine. It’s called freedom and individual rights. It is not the government’s place to do that. We didn’t do a mask mandate, we did not shut businesses down. We’re now in the top ten in the United States with our economy and employment rate. We are second in the nation for second doses in this state by not doing mandates,” said Gov. Parson.

Vaccine passports are documentation that shows travelers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative for the virus. Technology companies and travel-related trade groups are developing and testing out vaccine passports to encourage travel.

“If someone in a private business asks for a card to see to have a meal or a ballgame, so be it. Then you have a choice whether you go or not. But, the government should not mandate that nor should they keep that kind of information on everyone. Not only the people who got it (the vaccine) but do not have it. What do you do about herd immunity? What do you do with someone who has had COVID and recovered? It is premature to even talk about that,” said Gov. Parson.

Some Republican lawmakers in Missouri have raised concerns with the concept of health certificates or travel passes. They say requiring the documents would infringe on people’s right to travel and want to ban them.

“We must make sure that we are not imposing on people’s freedoms but make sure we are doing everything to keep them healthy,” said Gov. Parson. “We have some smart people out here. They know how to make the right decisions to protect themselves, their friends, and their families. Just let them do it and they will. Our state is proof of that.”