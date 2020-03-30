Governor vows to increase testing as COVID-19 cases surge

FLINT, Mich. (NEXSTAR) – A 26-year-old Michigan man claiming to have coronavirus faces multiple felonies for intentionally touching shopping carts and kissing a police car window Friday, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in a news release.

Jonathan David-Asher Miracle, of Mount Morris, has been charged with person falsely exposed, malicious destruction of police property and assaulting/resisting/obstructing police.