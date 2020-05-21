Governor’s mansion illuminated to honor 2020 graduates

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri’s governor and first lady are paying tribute to the graduating class of 2020 tonight. They are illuminating the governor’s mansion for the first time in the state’s history. The lighting at 8:20, or in military time, 2:20. The mansion for 20 minutes and 20 seconds on this the 20th day of May.

“We know this wasn’t how you expected your senior year to end but don’t let this define your entire high school career. There will always, there will always be challenges in your life but it’s how we overcome these challenges that matter. We’re cheering for all of you. Congrats to the class of 2020. God bless and thank you very much,” said Governor Mike Parson.

Tomorrow Parson will be delivering his first-ever commencement address to his granddaughter’s graduation class at Sparta High School in southwest Missouri.

As grandparents to a graduating high school senior, @FirstLadyTeresa and I understand the heartbreak many seniors are going through. While this time may not be what you envisioned, there is still much to be celebrated. pic.twitter.com/qPUUydXh2X — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 21, 2020