ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A sweet treat this week. Krispy Kreme says it’s extending national doughnut day to a five-day-long celebration. You can visit Krispy Kreme shops and drive-thrus for one free doughnut starting today through Friday, June 5. The chain is even letting you choose your free donut flavor.

The week-long offer is meant to be a sugary silver lining during the pandemic.