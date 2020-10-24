Grade school entrepreneurs Chocolate Girls’ Cookies business sold out in Soulard every week

SOULARD, Mo. – Two young entrepreneur sisters are using what they learn in school to run a cookie business that has been selling out consistently at Soulard Farmers Market.

The owners of Chocolate Girls’ Cookies, 7-year-old Maya Turner and 9-year old Nadia Turner began their homemade cookie business about a year ago.

The business began serving Soulard in August and have been selling out every week.

The cookie menu includes chocolate chip, oatmeal, oatmeal caramel, and oatmeal raisin.

The Turners say they first wanted to start a lemonade stand, but with the help of their parents Shelly Williams and Michael Turner, they learned it may be best to go into the cookie business.

Williams says the girls have a voice in important decisions, social media posts, and more.

They are also very hands-on.

Williams says Nadia created the name of the business and with the help of one of her mother’s co-workers, even created the Chocolate Girls’ Cookies logo.

The entrepreneurs attend New City School where they say they learn skills to help run their business.

“We learn a lot of things from there: math, presentations, and how to talk to people,” Maya said.

They say the use of mental math and measuring helps them be successful.

Williams says education comes first. If the girls have a lot of homework for one week, they may do smaller tasks like labeling packages.

For safety reasons, they do not do tasks like putting the cookies in the oven.

In the future, both Nadia and Maya make it clear they want to attend their mother’s alma mater.

“My favorite part about having a business is that we get to save the money for college so we can go to Notre Dame,” Maya said.

Williams says the girls have not wanted to use any of their profits from the business for toys but instead to invest in their future.

She says Nadia loves the arts and would love to be an artist one day while Maya is interested in starting her own boutique for girls.

Nadia and Maya want all of the young entrepreneurs out there to remember to never give up.

To learn more about the Chocolate Girls’ Cookies business and to order cookies visit their Facebook page or chocolategirlscookies.com.

