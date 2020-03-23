Grade schools begin e-learning as stay at home order gets underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - Campuses and classrooms in the Metro area will remain empty as St. Louis city and county prepare to go under a stay at home order.

Superintendents spoke about the beginning week of e-learning.

Sunday, Rockwood and Parkway school districts had their students go through a line to pick up Chromebooks and devices. School officials will now put plans in play to keep their students engaged through technology.

For weeks, school leaders worked on a plan to keep class in session as they watched the COVID-19 public health issue escalate.

“I think as we began to work on this process over three weeks ago, I’ve witnessed some very creative thinking on the part of our staff members in terms of curriculum instruction technology,” said Mark Miles, Rockwood Superintendent.

A stay at home order and social distancing mandate prompted school districts to take learning to the keyboard.

“As far as developing a curriculum and instruction, folks in our technology department have been marvelous to accelerate the ability to deliver learning to our students this week,” said Keith Marty, Parkway Schools Superintendent.

Sunday, students rode through drive-thru like setups to pick up Chromebooks and devices to use to learn at home. Despite dealing with a brief snowstorm during morning pickups, parents took to social media saying they were impressed by the process.

“We are planning on starting Wednesday to provide learning for our students. Our staff is going to have some development Monday and Tuesday and will be ready to engage with the curriculum,” said Marty.

Over in Rockwood schools, one of St. Louis County’s larger districts, school officials passed out about 65-hundred devices.

“Beginning Thursday, we will be using our alternative learning plan,” said Miles.

It was a rushed response to an unexpected situation, however, superintendents said so far, the process has gone smoothly.

“We know that we’re going to have to focus instruction at this time and focus on the essential outcomes,” said Miles. “We also want to encourage our staff members to be creative during this time.”

“Our administrators have been marvelous. They’ve stepped up, and they’re going to continue to step up. Families and communities have been patient, and I’m very thankful,” said Marty.

Both districts are also serving meals and offering emotional support while school is shut down. The closures are set to last until April 3rd.