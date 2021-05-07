Graduating? Here’s how to get free donuts to celebrate

(KTVX) — Are you a high school or college graduate this spring? Krispy Kreme will give you free donuts to celebrate.

Last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Krispy Kreme offered the many graduates who didn’t get to walk the stage a sweet way to celebrate their graduation.

Again this year, high school and college graduates have the chance to celebrate their senior year with a limited edition 2021 Graduate Dozen, available for purchase the week of May 10-16.

For an even sweeter deal, seniors can get a 2021 Graduate Dozen for free for one day only — on May 13 — by wearing their cap and gown or other Class of 2021 swag to a Krispy Kreme location.

What senior swag will get you this sweet snack?

  • Cap and gown with 2021 tassel
  • Class of 2021 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)
  • 2021 letterman jacket featuring senior status
  • 2021 class ring
  • Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID
  • Student photo ID featuring senior status
  • Other Class of 2021 senior swag

According to the company, the dozen has classic varieties, including Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced, and Original Glazed doughnuts.

To find a participating location, visit KrispyKreme.com.

Not a graduating senior but still looking for a free treat? Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year if you’ve received your COVID-19 vaccine.

