Graduation ceremonies at WashU begin today

ST. LOUIS – The first of two days of graduation ceremonies at Washington University begins Thursday.
There will be a maximum of 500 graduates at each ceremony with two guests allowed per grad.
This is the school’s 160th commencement.
The university will also award six honorary degrees virtually.
NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will give the commencement address via a recorded speech, and former U.S. Senator Kit Bond will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree for his 40 years of public service.