Graduation surprise for Belleville East student and FOX2 fan

BELLEVILLE, Ill.- A teacher in the special education department at Belleville East High School reached out to me to tell FOX2 about her student who watches all of our newscasts every single day.
She asked if it was possible to mention something about him since he was graduating this weekend. We did a little more than that for 18 year-old Brandon Harrill. Mandy decided to do something extra for 18-year-old Brandon Harrill. We surprised him right after graduation rehearsal in the school gym. Brandon’s teachers and his family were standing by when Brandon spotted us.
Everyone in the room was overjoyed to make Brandon’s day so special. Brandon was born with serious medical issues. His mother said they almost lost him twice when he was born. She says he has come so far and they are all so proud of him. The family says today’s surprise is proof of how the teachers at Belleville East go above and beyond for their students.