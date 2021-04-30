Grafton Ferry opens for 2021 season

ALTON, Ill. – The Grafton Ferry officially opened for its 2021 tourism season Friday Morning.

The ferry is used to cut travel time between Missouri and Illinois by approximately 30 minutes. It can accommodate buses and vans. People are even allowed to get out of their vehicles during the ride across the river.

“When the Grafton Ferry opens for the year, it is a signal that the tourism season is in full swing,” Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau which represents Grafton said. “We can’t wait to host all the visitors that come to the area by ferry. By expanding the ferry’s days of operation and hours, we are confident there will be an increase in mid-week tourism in the area.”

The ferry’s hours have increased. It will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Travelers can access the Grafton Ferry from the Illinois side of the landing located near the Grafton Lighthouse and the public boat ramp off Market Street in Grafton.

On the Missouri side, the landing is located at the end of Grafton Ferry Road, just off of Highway 94.

Ferry fees:

Vehicles (passenger cars and small trucks):$8 One Way, $15 Round Trip

Bicycles: $4 One Way

Foot Passenger:$3 One Way

Motorcycles: $5 One Way, $9 Round Trip

Dual Over One Ton: $9 One Way

Trailers: $1 per axle One Way

Tandem: $10 One Way

Semi Tractor Trailer: $13 One Way

Cash and check are accepted. Credit cards cannot be processed.

For more information, riversandroutes.com.

