Grand jury indicts man in MetroBus shootings that injured driver

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County grand jury has indicted a man accused of shooting at two Metro busses in December and wounding one of the drivers.

The grand jury indicted Isaiah Houston, 31, on Wednesday for eight felony counts and 11 misdemeanor counts connected to the shootings on Dec. 3 near North Hanley and Airport Road. It also includes his attempt to evade arrest on Dec. 6 at Jennings Station Road and Grayling.

The indictment combined the shooting and evading arrest cases, which were previously charged separately.

MetroBus driver Jonathan Cobb suffered critical injuries in one of the shootings.

“The safety of citizens on public transit should be a basic right and protection,” said St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell. “Anyone who endangers the operators and passengers of this essential public service will be held accountable by this office and our law enforcement partners.”

Here is a list of charges Houston is facing:

Assault 1st degree – serious injury or special victim

3 counts of armed criminal action

2 counts of unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at a motor vehicle

1 count of sesisting arrest

1 count of unlawful possession of a firearm

11 counts of assault in 4th degree

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigated these incidents. The court has ordered Houston be held without bond.