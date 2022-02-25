Grand Jury: Madison County teacher had sex with students

ST. LOUIS–An Edwardsville, Illinois woman accused earlier this month of multiple charges, including criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and child pornography, has been indicted by a Madison County grand jury on the charges.

Related Content Madison County teacher charged with having sex with students

Danielle Fischer now faces a total of 12 charges.

Police say Fischer was a permanent substitute in the Roxana School District during the 2020-2021 school year, before moving on to the Alton School District for the current year. Court records say the incident occurred on June 5, 2021. It is not clear where the incident took place. Authorities say the victims were her students between the ages of 13 and 17.

A preliminary hearing was held Friday morning in Madison County court. Authorities say an additional victim came forward after charges were initially announced in early February.