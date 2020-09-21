Grandmasters Magnus Carlsen, Wesley So tie for first place in online Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz chess tournament

ST. LOUIS – The intense Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz chess tournament left fans shocked as two champion grandmasters tied for first place in the tournament this past weekend.

Day four of the tournament ended with a battle between World Champion Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen and Chess960 World Champion Grandmaster Wesley So, separating them from the other players with a three-point lead. By day five, Carlsen held a slight lead over So.

So came back and tied Carlsen for first place, with both players splitting the $90,000 first-place prize.

In a normal year, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament would be a stop on the Grand Chess Tour. Due to COVID-19, this year’s stand-alone tournament featured five days of online rapid and blitz games.

The tournament featured 10 of the world’s top professional chess players, hosted by the Saint Louis Chess Club. This year’s event featured nine rapid and 18 blitz games over five days and a $250,000 prize fund, $100,000 more than in 2019.