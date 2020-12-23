Grandparents ask for publics’ help finding 16-year-old granddaughter

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Two East St. Louis grandparents are asking for the publics’ help to find their missing granddaughter.

Latitia and Paul Stewart are looking for Marreona Stewart, 16. They posted on social media that Marreona went missing Monday, December 21 and that she is in danger.

She was last seen in the Cahokia/Centreville area at 3:00 a.m. Monday. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, red pants and white shoes. Police said she is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 140 pounds.

Marreona Stewart

The family is still grieving the loss of their son, Gregory Stewart. He passed away in May. The father of five was shot to death in East St. Louis when a fight broke out at a home on Bond Avenue.

The Stewarts are still looking for their son’s killer and now they are dealing with a missing granddaughter.

If you have any information, call the Cahokia Police Department at (618) 337-9505 or call 911.