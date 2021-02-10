Granite City Ravanelli’s announces they are closing after 60 years in business

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Ravanelli’s Restaurant announced Wednesday their Granite City locations will be closing after 60 years.
In a post on Facebook, the restaurant said they were planning to renew its lease with three managers being the new owners, but COVID brought a change to that plan.
The managers decided with the pandemic, they were not comfortable taking over the restaurant.
The current owners, Steve and Terry said it was a hard decision to make but want to thank all of their loyal customers and employees.
The restaurant will be closing their doors Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 4 p.m.
The Collinsville location remains open.