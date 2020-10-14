Granite City business fire considered ‘suspicious’

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Officials say a fire that damaged a Granite City business may have been intentionally set.

The fire set at the Farm Fresh Milk Store in Granite City triggered an alarm shortly after 2:40 a.m. Wednesday and caused extensive damage to the building.

Authorities say police arrived at the scene and discovered someone broke into the store, and apparently set the fire. Upon further investigation, police found a car parked in the store’s parking lot had driver side window busted out making them “suspicious.”

Granite City Fire Department was able to put out the blaze and heavy smoke to pursue details about the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

Early morning fire — Farm Fresh Milk Store 2900 block of Nameoki RD in Granite City a safe was found across the street. pic.twitter.com/ooRgZT8GZt — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 14, 2020