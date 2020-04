GRANITE CITY, ILL – A Illinois family escaped fast-moving flames at their home early Friday morning.

The fire started just before 12:30 a.m. on Adams Street near Rock Road in Granite City.

According to authorities, the residents were asleep when the smoke alarm woke them up. They were able to get out of the house unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

