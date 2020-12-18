Granite City High School marching band releases festive holiday video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The Granite City High School Marching Warriors are spreading some holiday cheer.
The Granite City High School marching band created a video with all of the members playing some festive music while wearing Santa hats.
The video ends with the members yelling a cheer in unison.
Latest headlines:
- Newsfeed Now: Medicine and money, tracking the latest COVID-19 relief efforts; and a man is thankful to be alive after a fall through the ice
- Ways to switch up your quarantine cooking
- How to watch Christmas Day Ariel Premium Supply classical music concert
- A CLOSER LOOK: COVID-19 vaccine facts, per CDC
- Family of 5 abruptly told to leave Overland Park apartment, must be out 5 days before Christmas