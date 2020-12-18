Granite City High School marching band releases festive holiday video

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The Granite City High School Marching Warriors are spreading some holiday cheer.

The Granite City High School marching band created a video with all of the members playing some festive music while wearing Santa hats.

The video ends with the members yelling a cheer in unison.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News