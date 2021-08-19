Granite City man convicted of child sex crimes

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Madison County grand jury convicted a Granite City of numerous sex crimes against a 6-year-old.

In Aug. 2020, Granite City Police responded to a complaint against 54-year-old John Webb. He was eventually charged for having alleged contact with the victim since Feb. 2019.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours before reaching a verdict. Webb was found guilty of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Webb faces up to 60 years for predatory criminal sexual assault and seven years on each aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge.