Granite City man found guilty of child sex crimes

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A Madison County jury found a man guilty of multiple sex crimes including solicitation of child pornography of a 13-year-old female Thursday evening.

According to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office, Michael Weis, 39, has been convicted of two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, three counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, and three counts of Child Pornography.

In March of 2017, the 13-year-old victim told her foster mother about the sexual assault by Weis.

The victim met Weis, who was an auxiliary police officer in Granite City, through her biological mother who told him the victim wanted to be a police officer. Weis got in touch with the victim and was cleared to be her mentor since he had no prior criminal history.

The mentorship grew to “sexual communication” via Snapchat where Weis solicited nude images from the victim.

The state’s attorney’s office says Weis gained the victim’s trust and some of the incidents occurred during scheduled auxiliary police meetings.

The now 16-year-old victim’s testimony helped convict Weis.

Weis’ bond was taken away after the jury’s decision. Weis could face a sentence of more than 90 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.