Granite City Police search for missing 15-year-old boy

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The Granite City Police Department are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy with autism Thursday.

Gabriel T. Johnson’s mother went to the Granite City Police Department Thursday to report her son missing.

Johnson’s mother told police at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday he left their home in the 2100 block of Delmar Avenue and did not return. She said Johnson is between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches and weighs about 100 to 115 pounds. He has a faded mohawk.

Police said they can not provide a clothing description at this time.

If anyone has had contact with Johnson or may have information relating to his location, contact the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.

