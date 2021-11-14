Granite City police searching for runaway 16-year-old

GRANITE CITY, Il. – The Granite City Police Department is requesting the help of the public in finding a runaway teen. The teen has been in contact with his family and is not currently believed to be in danger.

The missing juvenile, 16-year-old Antonio Briagas ran away from a family friend’s house on November 7th sometime overnight. He is believed to be outside of Granite City at his time.

Police say he has extended family and friends in Illinois and Missouri and could be in any of these areas.

If you have seen Antonio or know about his whereabouts, please contact the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.