Granny-cam legislation heads to Parson’s desk

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – When State Rep. Jim Murphy (R-St. Louis) took office, he said the first phone call he received was from a woman who believed her husband died at a nursing home because of abuse.

Murphy said that’s the reason he pushed for legislation to allow cameras inside nursing home patient’s rooms. HB 1387 passed on the final day of the legislative session.

“At 4:30 on Friday in the afternoon with an hour and a half to go, we pulled it across through the finish line,” he said.

Murphy said the legislation was approved after patient advocates and representatives from the nursing home industry agreed to a compromise.

“We found a way to make that happen,” he said.

Murphy said a patient must consent and pay for the camera if they want one. Any images the camera captures will be the property of both the nursing home and the patient. They can only be used to initiate an investigation into abuse or neglect, according to Murphy.

“You couldn’t make YouTube sensations out of nurses who drop a bedpan or something like that but if there’s abuse or neglect going on, then anybody can turn it over to authorities,” he said.

Murphy adds signs must be posted outside a patient’s room notifying visitors cameras are in use. He said if another patient enters the room, that patient must also give consent before a camera can be used.

The legislation is now headed to the governor’s desk. It would take effect in late August if it is signed into law.