Grant’s Farm animals weigh in with Big Game predictions

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Everyone gets excited to see the Clydesdales make their appearance during the Super Bowl. Some of the other animals you’ll find at Grant’s Farm didn’t want their colossal friends to have all the fun. So, they decided to make their Big Game winning predictions.

Bernard the Kunekune pig picked the Rams…uh oh. Then Juliette the llama chose the Bengals. So, it was up to the goats to break the tie. Well, let’s just say their pick of the Rams won’t make a lot of St. Louisans happy.

Animal keepers at Grant’s Farm say this football fun is all part of a healthy life for the animals.



“Especially in the winter months when there’s not so much to do, giving them enrichment keeps them physically and mentally stimulated. But also, as you can see, it is a lot of fun for us too,” explains Grant’s Farm lead small animal keeper, Angie Comerford.

The keepers did want us to let everyone know that, despite the animals’ picks, they are pulling for Cincinnati on Sunday.