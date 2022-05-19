ST. LOUIS – As one of the most well-known outdoor attractions in the St. Louis region, Grant’s Farm is planning ahead for a busy summer.

Grant’s Farm is planning to extend its hours by Memorial Day weekend. Starting May 27, the site will be open from at least 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. On Fridays and Saturdays, the site will stay open until 9 p.m. as part of Grant’s Farm Summer Nights, which features a variety of musical acts, food and drinks.

To celebrate the unofficial start of summer, Grant’s Farm will provide fireworks shows over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29. The celebrations will also include live music and food and drink specials.

Grant’s Farm has welcomed over 30 million visitors over the years. The 281-acre park home to hundreds of animals, including many rare species. The farm offers tram tours of the deer park, educational animal shows, and the chance to feed animals, including bottle-feeding baby goats.

Admission to Grant’s Farm is free, including for Summer Nights. For the latest updates on hours and upcoming celebrations at Grant’s Farm, click here.