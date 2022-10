ST. LOUIS — Grant’s farm’s Halloween nights are in full swing.

The event features spooky decorations and haunted tram rides.

It runs on Thursdays and Sundays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Last weekend brought in more crowds than Grant’s farm could handle, but they’ve made changes to make things run smoother.