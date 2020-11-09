Grant’s Farm to host first-ever Holiday Fun Drive-Thru Experience

ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm is inviting guests to enjoy Christmas lights, animals, music and more during their first-ever Holiday Fun Drive-Thru Experience.

During the event, guests will experience views of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, a gingerbread village, a wide range of animals, and a winter wonderland just to name a few.

Guests can also purchase the Family “Fa-La-La” Bundle for $40 which includes a photo, beverages, snacks, and special goodies for kids.

“Our Halloween Drive-Thru Experience was a huge success, selling out in record time and providing a safe, fun way for families to celebrate Halloween. We wanted to continue the seasonal excitement for guests from St. Louis and the surrounding region by inviting them to experience the magic of Grant’s Farm during the holidays,” Director of Heritage at Anheuser-Busch Jeff Knapper said.

Vehicles with children will receive complimentary candy canes.

Buses and Rv’s are not allowed.

The Grant’s Farm Holiday Fun Experience begins Nov. 27 through Dec. 31 and is open every Thursday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Tickets will be available Monday through Wednesday on Dec. 21 through 23 and Dec. 28 through 30 from 5 to 10 p.m

The Farm will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Tickets for the Holiday Fun Experience are $40 per vehicle, with the opportunity to purchase additional packages in advance online.

For more information and to make reservations, call (314) 843-1700 or visit www.grantsfarm.com.