Grant’s Farm to reopen May 28 with new parking reservation policy

ST. LOUIS– Grant’s Farm is reopening all its park amenities starting May 28. Guests will be greeted with a new parking reservation policy to ensure guest’s comfort and safety.

There will be social distancing, local mask-wearing requirements, and other safety guidelines in place.

The park will fully reopen on May 28 and operate 7 days a week until Aug 22. The park hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Grant’s Farm has also implemented a required-reservations parking policy for 2021. Visitors can go to Grantsfarm.com and reserve a 30-minute arrival time window.

The reservations will give you a timed entry. There will be 80 reservation spots available during each 30-minute window.

Guests can stay as long as they like for the day.

Guests will find familiar favorites including tram rides through the park, carousel rides, animal shows, goat feeding, renovated and expanded Parakeet feeding, camel rides, Clydesdale Stables, Tier Garten and Hospitality Bar.

Grant’s Farm’s general manager says his team is excited to reopen the entire park after recently re-opening Deer Park Adventure earlier this month.

“Everything guests know and love about Grant’s Farm is back – along with a few expanded and enhanced experiences. Guests are likely to notice we have made some changes to ensure social distancing and other safety measures,” said Grant’s Farm general manager Scott Smith in a statement.

Smith also says what hasn’t changed is the family-friendly fun and hospitality that has made Grant’s Farm a favorite attraction in St. Louis.

You can learn more about the hours and find a link to parking reservations on Grantfarm.com.