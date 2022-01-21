Grant’s Farm welcomes goat triplets

ST. LOUIS, MO – Grant’s Farm is welcoming even more babies! Three adorable baby goats were among the first animals born at the south St. Louis County Farm in 2022.

Grant’s Farm – Mama Goat with triplets – January 2022

New baby goat at Grant’s Farm – January 2022

Gumdrop the water buffalo – Grant’s Farm January 2022

Twinkle the llama – Grant’s Farm January 2022

“Even though it’s winter and it’s cold out, we still have babies that are coming, adding to our herd,” explained Angie Comerford, Lead Small Animal Keeper at Grant’s Farm, when we spoke to her in December.

In December, FOX 2 and News 11 introduced you to a water buffalo born December 9 and a new llama born December 13.

Grant’s Farm asked their Facebook followers to help name the new babies. They are happy to now introduce Twinkle the llama and Gumdrop the water buffalo. Grant’s Farm thanks everyone who participated in the poll.