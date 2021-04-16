Grant’s Farm welcomes guests back with Deer Park Adventure experience

ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm will welcome back guests on May 1 with its Deer park Adventure experience.

Guests must make a reservation ahead of time and observe social distancing guidelines among other precautions.

There are timeslots available on Tuesdays through Sundays. The Deer Park Adventure is a private experience for groups of up to ten people. The adventure will take guests to “areas unreachable by tram.” People will be able to meet animals and hand-feed them, learn some history, see the Busch Estate and Grant’s Cabin, and bottle-feed the Grant’s Farm Goats.

The Deer Park Adventure is $350 per group. It comes with two complimentary parking spots and a cooler of sodas and water along with an additional beverage at the end of the adventure. Guests can also add snacks for $25 or a cooler of AB products for those 21 and older for $50 to their package.

“We’re thrilled to begin the process of welcoming back guests to Grant’s farm, and we eager to bring the one-of-a-kind experience of Deer Park Adventure back to guests,” general manager Scott Smith said. “We have worked diligently these past months to ensure a fun and safe experience for our guests, and we are excited to welcome them back.”

Grant’s Farm is also hiring. Click here to see the jobs they have available.

Click here to book a timeslot for the Deer Park Adventure.