Grease fire at Granite City complex causes heavy damage, displaces residents

GRANITE CITY, IL - 10 residents including children have been displaced after a grease fire broke out at the Village Lane Townhomes just off Missouri Avenue in Granite City.

Fire crews got the call just after 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a fully engulfed unit.

According to the assistant chief of the Granite City Fire Department Kenny Prazma, an elderly woman was cooking on her stove when a grease fire started. She tried to put water on the fire but unfortunately, that made the flames spread.

Fire investigators say the unit where the fire started sustained heavy damage. Three other units in that same building were damaged as well.

The woman and all of the residents in the other units were able to make it out safely. We are told the 10 residents that were displaced have found a place to stay.

Scene this morning at Village Lane Apts in Granite City near Pontoon Rd. Overnight fire damages 4 units and leaves 10 residents displaced. Fortunately, nobody was hurt. Investigators say an elderly woman was cooking on her stove when a grease fire got out of control. pic.twitter.com/757Y1nvJv1 — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) March 4, 2020