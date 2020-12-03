Great Rivers & Routes launches carryout campaign to support local restaurants

ALTON, Ill.- The widespread social restrictions across the country caused by the continuing spread of COVID-19 have had devastating effects on bars and restaurants.

Many have been forced to close, and countless of the ones that are still open have shifted gears to be able to offer take-out and/or delivery, even if they normally don’t and are not exactly equipped for it.

In support of all the struggling businesses that are continuing to offer food around Illinois, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is encouraging residents throughout Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery & Greene to contribute by supporting their favorite local restaurants in their communities.

For the next 45 days, anyone ordering takeout should post a photo of their meal on social media using the hashtags #CarryoutChamp.

Jobe said daily participants who have hash-tagged five or more pictures will be entered to win prizes from the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

“We all love to engage and share wonderful images on social media but at the heart of it, it’s about supporting all of the employees who work at a great restaurant throughout Southwest Illinois,” said Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the Tourism Bureau. “This is our opportunity to support local businesses and business owners who have helped us for years”.

According to Illinois health officials, more than 759,000 people statewide have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.