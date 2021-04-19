Greater St. Louis Scouts say summer camps are open for 2021

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has decided to open its camps for the 2021 season. They have plans for dealing with the risk of COVID-19.
“We have been working very hard with multiple parties to help determine the safest steps to opening camp for our Scouts this year,” writes BSA CEO Joe Sadewasser. “This experience is a pinnacle moment for many of our Scouts, and their safety and health is paramount.”
The Scouts say that the camps offer an opportunity to learn survival skills, take part in wilderness activities. The experiences are an indelible part of being part of the organization.
These camps are open to members first grade and above. Activities also include STEM education, team building, and leadership experiences.
Find a camp here: